Newsvine

rimbauda

About Articles: 2 Seeds: 84 Comments: 14319 Since: Jun 2010

Thomas Piketty: "Germany has never repaid." — Medium

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by rimbauda View Original Article: medium.com
Seeded on Mon Jul 6, 2015 6:35 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Look at the history of national debt: Great Britain, Germany, and France were all once in the situation of today’s Greece, and in fact had been far more indebted. The first lesson that we can take from the history of government debt is that we are not facing a brand new problem. There have been many ways to repay debts, and not just one, which is what Berlin and Paris would have the Greeks believe.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor