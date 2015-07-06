Look at the history of national debt: Great Britain, Germany, and France were all once in the situation of today’s Greece, and in fact had been far more indebted. The first lesson that we can take from the history of government debt is that we are not facing a brand new problem. There have been many ways to repay debts, and not just one, which is what Berlin and Paris would have the Greeks believe.
Thomas Piketty: "Germany has never repaid." — Medium
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jul 6, 2015 6:35 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment