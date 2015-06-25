In a major victory for President Obama, the Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the broad reach of his healthcare law, ruling the government may continue to provide tax subsidies for low- and middle-income people who buy insurance nationwide, even in states that did not create an official insurance exchange of their own.
Supreme Court upholds subsidies for Obama's Affordable Care Act - LA Times
