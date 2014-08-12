But when they get around to talking about solutions, they scratch their heads and say maybe we should invest more in education or innovation, or raise the minimum wage. These are fine. These are all good things to do. But they don’t solve the problem. So I don’t know what’s wrong with our intelligentsia, but they’re not really coming up with solutions.
Finally, A Simple Plan That Can Reverse Inequality and Save America's Sinking Middle-Class | Alternet
Seeded on Tue Aug 12, 2014 6:28 PM
