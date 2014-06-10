...conceptually one can imagine that regulations can what you might say compensate for flaws in the market and their enforcement could make a positive difference, but putting those mechanisms in place probably involves things like stopping the amount of money that--campaign contributions that flow into the legislative process or regulatory process.
...at times you'd better be careful that the cure isn't worse than the disease.
Finance Is Building the Architecture of Their Own Rules - Robert Johnson on Reality Asserts Itself (3/8)
