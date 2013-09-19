President Putin and his associates do not believe in these values. They don't respect your dignity or accept your authority over them. They punish dissent and imprison opponents. They rig your elections. They control your media. They harass, threaten, and banish organizations that defend your right to self-governance. To perpetuate their power they foster rampant corruption in your courts and your economy and terrorize and even assassinate journalists who try to expose their corruption.
Senator John McCain: Russians deserve better than Putin - English pravda.ru
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Thu Sep 19, 2013 7:58 AM
