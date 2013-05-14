Links to my comments

Below are links to some of my previous comments (and the comments of others) which I am finding hard to locate using the Newsvine Comments log or Google search.

Some of the framers of the Constitution were against including the "Bill of Rights". They were worried that if the prohibitions were enumerated, something that was missed might then be construed as granted to the government: they argued that the government was already granted only a limited number of powers. They decided to err on the side of caution, that the prohibitions in the Bill of Rights were important enough to be explicitly enumerated.

The Constitution is pretty dry and simply limits the federal government to only those powers granted in it. On the other hand, reading the often literate decisions, and dissents, of the justices is a good way to understand their reasoning and what the law of the land means to us and how it is constantly evolving.